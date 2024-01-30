abrdn plc Purchases 61,530 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,693,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,530 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.16% of VICI Properties worth $49,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $331,955,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 223.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 98,059.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,949,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,693 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on VICI shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE VICI opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.