abrdn plc Purchases 69,739 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

abrdn plc increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,739 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.13% of Zimmer Biomet worth $30,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $850,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.60.

Shares of ZBH opened at $122.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.37. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

