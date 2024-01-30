abrdn plc Raises Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.07% of Humana worth $41,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Humana by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,130,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Humana by 389.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Humana by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE HUM opened at $365.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $458.80 and its 200 day moving average is $476.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.69 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.