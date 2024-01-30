abrdn plc Reduces Stock Holdings in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,133,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191,975 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 1.91% of ReNew Energy Global worth $38,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 1,322.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 916,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after buying an additional 335,450 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,426,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 205,233 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 293,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 188,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

RNW opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $345.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.92 million. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNW. Mizuho upped their target price on ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

