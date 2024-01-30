abrdn plc Sells 188,308 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,308 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.50% of ChampionX worth $34,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in ChampionX by 221.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

ChampionX Stock Performance

CHX stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $38.37.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

