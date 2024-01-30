abrdn plc Sells 4,474 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.11% of Simon Property Group worth $37,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPG opened at $141.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $146.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.