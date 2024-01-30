abrdn plc Sells 82,521 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,521 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 1.62% of PJT Partners worth $31,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PJT Partners by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $98.69 on Tuesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $104.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.70.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PJT. StockNews.com lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

