abrdn plc Trims Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,031 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.30% of Paylocity worth $30,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $229,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 132,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 20,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.65.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,622 shares of company stock valued at $262,902. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PCTY opened at $158.74 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $139.40 and a 52-week high of $235.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

