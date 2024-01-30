ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $112,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,097.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $115,645.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,803.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $112,294.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,097.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,106 shares of company stock worth $480,868. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,110,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,756 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $17,765,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4,022.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 955,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 932,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.