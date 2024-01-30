AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACRX. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.52. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 831,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $830,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 81,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 19.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

