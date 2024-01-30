Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Paylocity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 19.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Paylocity by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 18.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.65.

Paylocity stock opened at $158.74 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $139.40 and a 52-week high of $235.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.77.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.58 million. Research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,622 shares of company stock worth $262,902 in the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

