ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Short Interest Up 14.5% in January

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

ACM Research Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.15. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $19.50 to $22.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 130,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 59,749 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 473,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 186,754 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in ACM Research by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,980,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,702,000 after buying an additional 1,229,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,920,000 after acquiring an additional 399,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 39.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

