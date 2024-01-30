Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Short Interest Update

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 25,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Adagene in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Adagene Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAG opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Adagene has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adagene stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) by 339.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Adagene worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adagene

(Get Free Report)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading

