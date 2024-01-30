Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) VP Gregory W. Buckley Acquires 3,350 Shares of Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) VP Gregory W. Buckley acquired 3,350 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,675.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $265,188. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance
Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Adams Natural Resources Fund
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
