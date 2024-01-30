Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,253 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $630.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $602.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $636.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

