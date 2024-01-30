ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Short Interest Down 14.4% in January

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSE. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,719,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 235,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the first quarter worth $354,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

