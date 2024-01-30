Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 316,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,909 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $17,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after acquiring an additional 754,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $97,170,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,014,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1,058.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,802,000 after purchasing an additional 381,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 378,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP stock opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.63. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $158.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

