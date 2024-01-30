Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Update

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ADES opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.15. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $119.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Emissions Solutions

In related news, CTO Joseph M. Wong acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,067.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, CTO Joseph M. Wong purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,067.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joseph M. Wong acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 226,913 shares in the company, valued at $562,744.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Emissions Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 91,805 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

