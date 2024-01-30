Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Advanced Energy Industries in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Advanced Energy Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $409.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.84 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

AEIS opened at $107.63 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $81.86 and a twelve month high of $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 618 shares in the company, valued at $58,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,914 shares of company stock worth $283,725 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

