Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Up 9.1% in January

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTXGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 511,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMTX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Aemetis from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aemetis from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aemetis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Aemetis by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Aemetis by 173.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Aemetis by 66.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Aemetis by 105.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Stock Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $146.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.17. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

