Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Up 9.1% in January

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 511,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMTX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Aemetis from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aemetis from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aemetis
Aemetis Stock Up 7.2 %
NASDAQ AMTX opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $146.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.17. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06.
Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Aemetis Company Profile
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.
