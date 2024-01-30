AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 992.99 and a beta of 1.42.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 14,414.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

