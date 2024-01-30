Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.3 days.

Air New Zealand Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ANZFF opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Air New Zealand has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

