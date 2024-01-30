Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.3 days.
Air New Zealand Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ANZFF opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Air New Zealand has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.
About Air New Zealand
