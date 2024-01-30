Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Airbnb by 101.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.28.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $152.70 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.36. The company has a market cap of $99.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 8,580 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,221,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 533,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,965,007.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $11,253,170.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,562,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,122,971.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 8,580 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,221,105.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 533,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,965,007.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock valued at $203,225,700. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.