Aire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aire Advisors LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN opened at $161.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $161.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 83.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,413,273. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.