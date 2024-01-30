Aire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aire Advisors LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $161.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $161.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 83.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,413,273. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

