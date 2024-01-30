Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.22

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and traded as low as $26.79. Aker BP ASA shares last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 2,938 shares trading hands.
Aker BP ASA Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87.
Aker BP ASA Company Profile
Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.
