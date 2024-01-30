Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 516.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ALB. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.42.

Albemarle Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $123.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $293.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

