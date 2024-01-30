Albion Financial Group UT Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,332 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayport LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 69.6% during the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.30.

Shares of NVDA opened at $624.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $628.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $509.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 82.41, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

