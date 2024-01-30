Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Expected to Post FY2028 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman expects that the biotechnology company will earn $2.55 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.81. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $198.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

