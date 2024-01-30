Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.370-9.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $126.44 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 365.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,162 shares of company stock worth $2,294,405 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,934,000 after acquiring an additional 424,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,738,000 after acquiring an additional 245,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

