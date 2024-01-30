Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) vs. Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Head-To-Head Review

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology 0 1 21 0 2.95 Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Marvell Technology and Alimco Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Marvell Technology presently has a consensus target price of $69.96, indicating a potential downside of 0.26%. Given Marvell Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marvell Technology and Alimco Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology $5.92 billion 10.24 -$163.50 million ($0.65) -107.91 Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alimco Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marvell Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Marvell Technology and Alimco Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology -10.11% 5.20% 3.64% Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Marvell Technology beats Alimco Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and System-on-a-Chip solutions. The company also provides electro-optical products, including pulse amplitude modulations, coherent digital signal processors, laser drivers, trans-impedance amplifiers, silicon photonics, and data center interconnect solutions; fibre channel products comprising host bus adapters and controllers; single or multiple core processors; storage controllers for hard disk drives and solid-state-drives; and host system interfaces, including serial attached SCSI, serial advanced technology attachment, peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics. It has operations in the United States, Argentina, China, India, Israel, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

