Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 2,460 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZEUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Olympic Steel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Olympic Steel Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $761.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.73. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $68.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $526.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.