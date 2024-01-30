Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Tenable by 8.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 636,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,501,000 after buying an additional 51,563 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 7.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 795,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,625,000 after buying an additional 56,677 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tenable by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,021,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,955,000 after buying an additional 27,875 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Tenable by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,590,327.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,382.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $53,716.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,590,327.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,382.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,895 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TENB. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.69 and a beta of 1.03. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. Analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

