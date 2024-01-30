Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 3,099 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 17.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 201,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,289 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 22.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nordstrom by 8.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on JWN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

Nordstrom Trading Down 3.1 %

JWN stock opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.51. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

