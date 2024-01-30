Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 361 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after acquiring an additional 63,872 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,697,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,788,000 after buying an additional 338,896 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $12,531,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,490,000 after buying an additional 809,779 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.1 %

AZN stock opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.86.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

