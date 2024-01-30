Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 55.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Primerica by 1,844.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Primerica by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica Price Performance

PRI opened at $229.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.10. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.68 and a 1 year high of $230.32.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.50 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to repurchase $425.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.20.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

