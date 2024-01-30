Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 233.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,052 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 15.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.79.

Insider Transactions at LegalZoom.com

In other news, Director Dipan Patel sold 15,099,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $163,683,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $231,210.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,864.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dipan Patel sold 15,099,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $163,683,924.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,146,521 shares of company stock valued at $164,194,385 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Shares of LZ stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $15.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.13.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $167.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

