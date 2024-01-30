Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $247,000 Stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 3.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter valued at about $528,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter valued at about $3,875,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 0.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 327,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter valued at about $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Trading Up 0.2 %

SP opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair lowered shares of SP Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

