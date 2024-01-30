Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,090,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,898,000 after acquiring an additional 864,735 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 77.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,770,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after buying an additional 770,980 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 239.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 714,843 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 42.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,320,000 after buying an additional 526,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 90.7% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 490,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $858.77 million, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

