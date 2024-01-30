Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $262,000 Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NMI by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on NMI in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NMIH opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.15. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $32.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.18 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In other news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $243,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,111.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,198 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

