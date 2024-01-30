Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $267,000 Stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,049 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,439 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Stock Down 1.0 %

U.S. Silica stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $840.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $14.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SLCA

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.