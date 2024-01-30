Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 33.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 12.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 73,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 20.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $48,874.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,295.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.89 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 147.58% and a negative net margin of 29.41%. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.