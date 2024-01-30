Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 253.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL opened at $177.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.33. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $191.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.34). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

