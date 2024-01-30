Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 96.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 475,424 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 9.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $4,948,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 5.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 436,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 15.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 26,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $32.13.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

