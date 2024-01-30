Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,278 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 753.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 46.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a market cap of $358.29 million, a PE ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 0.77.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

