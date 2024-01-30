Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 1,073 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,470.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,470.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total transaction of $119,077.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,368 shares of company stock worth $1,997,599. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $114.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.43. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

