Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 5,670 Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AFC Gamma were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 4,483.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Price Performance

AFCG opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.05%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

