Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Fluor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Fluor by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fluor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Fluor stock opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $40.76.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. Fluor had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLR. UBS Group raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

