Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after acquiring an additional 661,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,619,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,338,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,783,000 after acquiring an additional 474,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1,323.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 389,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 362,376 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CVR Energy Price Performance
NYSE CVI opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.
CVR Energy Profile
CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.
