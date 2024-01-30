Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,982 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 68.6% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY stock opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.43. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ALLY. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALLY

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.