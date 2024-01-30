Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Short Interest Up 10.2% in January

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,700 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 712,300 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 161,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $765.89 million, a P/E ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 2.43.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $180.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AOSL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $35,080.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,451.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $35,080.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,451.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Pfeiffer sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $73,079.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,032.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,014 shares of company stock worth $904,060. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 154.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

